2020/03/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 25, 2020

— the deaf and the money

A financial advisor, who is not deaf, said:

The deaf need savings, credit, insurance,

and investments

We do have a few financial advisors that

are deaf. It is not enough, unfortunately

to cover these national deaf communities.

As a result, many deaf people go to hearing

financial advisors, and even with

interpreters, they leave the financial

offices somewhat unsatisfied!

— interpreters’ 20 minutes

Normally interpreter team members rotate

every 20 minutes. Always that way? An

interpreter said – it all depends. Some

speakers are slow paced, making it easier

on interpreters; the same goes for people

in the audience being slow paced. Yet –

there is a limit and one hour is the absolute

limit.

— cannot copy Deaf Smith

Deaf Smith is well known for having a Texas

county named after him. He fought for Texas

in the Mexican revolt during the 1830’s.

There have been movies about Deaf Smith,

and the funny thing is that actors playing

the deaf hero do not have to look the

same as him! And there has never been

a deaf actor playing a Deaf Smith role.

It was always hearing actors.

