2020/03/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 26, 2020

— wearing a cape or not

An interpreter said:

Not all heroes wear capes

This is an unusual comment; many

people, including interpreters, work

in important professions, but we do

not always consider them heroes. These

heroes are those that jump into burning

buildings to save lives. Interpreters

do not jump into burning buildings.

They interpret important things the

deaf people need to know.

— movies involving Deaf Smith

Steve Baldwin, who is deaf and is the

nation’s #1 authority on Deaf Smith,

said there were about 10 movies that had

Deaf Smith roles. And these “Deaf Smith”

actors were either terrible or phonies.

The best Deaf Smith actor was in the

movie – Texas Rising. Those that want to

know all about Deaf Smith can go to

https://www.txssn.org/Page/522, courtesy

of Steve Baldwin.

— deaf denied a job in prison industry administration

The California Prison Industry Authority

oversees over 100 industries in 35 state

prisons. A deaf person applied for an

administrative job and was turned dwon because

of his deafness. They said it is a dangerous

work environment for a deaf person. He filed

a lawsuit and won and the prison industry

group promised not to let it happen again.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

03/22/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/