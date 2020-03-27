2020/03/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 27, 2020

— Beethoven’s hates

Beethoven is the world’s greatest musical

composer. He had two hates in life – people

that would praise him and music that went

wrong! This was a comment in a web site

today.

— Pandemic causes high number of relay calls

Not sure if pandemic is causing high number of

relay calls in USA, but Relay Missouri said

volume of their calls have been higher than

normal. Just hope that these state relay

services are able to handle these calls

normally. Relay calls are very important

to the deaf.

— blank-faced interpreter

All interpreters have to interpret these

unexpected bad, horrible and terrible news.

One interpreter told DeafDigest editor that

when she hears these bad news that she has

to interpret, she works very hard to keep

a blank face even when her stomach boils

inside her. For that reason she has always

been regarded as the best interpreter among

her peers.

