2020/03/27

— Beethoven’s hates
Beethoven is the world’s greatest musical
composer. He had two hates in life – people
that would praise him and music that went
wrong! This was a comment in a web site
today.
— Pandemic causes high number of relay calls
Not sure if pandemic is causing high number of
relay calls in USA, but Relay Missouri said
volume of their calls have been higher than
normal. Just hope that these state relay
services are able to handle these calls
normally. Relay calls are very important
to the deaf.
— blank-faced interpreter
All interpreters have to interpret these
unexpected bad, horrible and terrible news.
One interpreter told DeafDigest editor that
when she hears these bad news that she has
to interpret, she works very hard to keep
a blank face even when her stomach boils
inside her. For that reason she has always
been regarded as the best interpreter among
her peers.
