2020/03/30

— hearing aid dealers not considered essential business
Because of Covid-19, many non-essential businesses have
been closed. One of these businesses is hearing aid
dealers. Many ASL speaking deaf people wear hearing
aids and they rely on this device. When hearing aids
break down, it becomes a problem for them. Very sad.
— Nexstar hints that hearing first, deaf last
Some time back, the local WIVB (Buffalo, NY) TV station
did not caption an emergency announcement. This station
is one of the Nexstar local affiliates. A high ranking
Nexstar executive responded to the deaf viewer’s written
complaint – but the comments were vague. Anyway Nexstar
said that deaf people can access these delayed captions
much later, via other ways, after hearing people heard
about it first. This is a hint that deaf people are
last and hearing people are first. And to add insult to
injury, the deaf person, who is a male, was addressed
as a female in the letter, despite the male first name!
— same stamp design, two different-looking stamps
Helen Keller and her aide, Anne Sullivan, were pictured
in one stamp design. Yet, the Keller stamp from Brazil was
different from the Keller American stamp – though both
came from that same design. Shocking? No, according to
a person that knows much about stamps, it happens
from time to time with different nations.
