2020/03/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 30, 2020

— hearing aid dealers not considered essential business

Because of Covid-19, many non-essential businesses have

been closed. One of these businesses is hearing aid

dealers. Many ASL speaking deaf people wear hearing

aids and they rely on this device. When hearing aids

break down, it becomes a problem for them. Very sad.

— Nexstar hints that hearing first, deaf last

Some time back, the local WIVB (Buffalo, NY) TV station

did not caption an emergency announcement. This station

is one of the Nexstar local affiliates. A high ranking

Nexstar executive responded to the deaf viewer’s written

complaint – but the comments were vague. Anyway Nexstar

said that deaf people can access these delayed captions

much later, via other ways, after hearing people heard

about it first. This is a hint that deaf people are

last and hearing people are first. And to add insult to

injury, the deaf person, who is a male, was addressed

as a female in the letter, despite the male first name!

— same stamp design, two different-looking stamps

Helen Keller and her aide, Anne Sullivan, were pictured

in one stamp design. Yet, the Keller stamp from Brazil was

different from the Keller American stamp – though both

came from that same design. Shocking? No, according to

a person that knows much about stamps, it happens

from time to time with different nations.

