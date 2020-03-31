2020/03/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 31, 2020
— levels of interpreting
A newspaper story said that interpreters which
interpret Covid-19 announcements are bringing
the interpreting field to a next level. Not
sure exactly what is this supposed to mean –
because interpreters interpret all kinds of
announcements. Next level for interpreting
is these specialized fields – medical,
legal and others. To reach these next
levels interpreters must be certified first.
— Covid-19 traps a deaf American in Croatia
Howard Gorrell needs no introduction to many
people in the Deaf Community – political
activist, deaf sports leader and in the
past a former statistician with the
National Republican Party headquarters.
He was touring Croatia, doing family history
research when the pandemic broke out.
Not allowed to leave Croatia to come home,
he has remained in the nation – continuing
to do family history research. Hopefully he
will not have to wait too long before
coming home.
— White Houuse has not responded to us
A while ago, the White House made a Covid-19
announcement – which was not interpreted.
Deaf people were angry about it and asked
the White House why was this happening.
Did the White House respond? No.
