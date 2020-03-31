2020/03/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 31, 2020

— levels of interpreting

A newspaper story said that interpreters which

interpret Covid-19 announcements are bringing

the interpreting field to a next level. Not

sure exactly what is this supposed to mean –

because interpreters interpret all kinds of

announcements. Next level for interpreting

is these specialized fields – medical,

legal and others. To reach these next

levels interpreters must be certified first.

— Covid-19 traps a deaf American in Croatia

Howard Gorrell needs no introduction to many

people in the Deaf Community – political

activist, deaf sports leader and in the

past a former statistician with the

National Republican Party headquarters.

He was touring Croatia, doing family history

research when the pandemic broke out.

Not allowed to leave Croatia to come home,

he has remained in the nation – continuing

to do family history research. Hopefully he

will not have to wait too long before

coming home.

— White Houuse has not responded to us

A while ago, the White House made a Covid-19

announcement – which was not interpreted.

Deaf people were angry about it and asked

the White House why was this happening.

Did the White House respond? No.

