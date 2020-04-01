2020/04/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 1, 2020

— not realizing that an interpreter is needed

Deaf people expect interpreters to be available.

Many hearing people do not realize that deaf people

are always expecting interpreters. This was a comment

an interpreter made during a newspaper interview.

— becoming late-hearing

A deaf activist that attends a hearing college said:

Most deaf wouldn’t choose to be hearing even if the

opportunity presented itself

Is he correct? Don’t know. If a person has been

deaf all his life and then all of a sudden he

becomes hearing, it is not easy to adjust to the

hearing world. There was a movie about a blind

man, suddenly able to see. He struggled about

his new vision and became uncomfortable with his

new vision world. He then chose to become blind again!

Sorry, DeafDigest editor cannot remember the

movie title as he saw it a long time ago.

— possible scary lockdown order

In the metro Washington, DC area, police officers

have been enforcing the rule that everyone must

stay home. They drive police cars and shout these

orders via horns. What if a deaf person (shopping

for groceries or walking the dog or walking to a

pharmacy) cannot hear the police warnings? Very scary!

