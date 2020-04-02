2020/04/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 2, 2020
— deaf trucker nominated for national trucking honors
Candice Lureman, who is deaf, is Australia’s only
deaf female truck driver. She has been pushing
the industry to hire more deaf truck drivers.
And she is around when truck drivers need her
advice and assistance with their trucks. For that
she has been one of the nominees for a 2020 National
Trucking Industry Award. Do we have that in USA?
No.
— ADA rules at a football stadium is 5 pages long
Empower Field at Mile High is where Denver Broncos
NFL football team play their home games. The team
was slapped with a lawsuit a while years way back
over stadium scoreboard not being captioned. Just
today the team made an announcement of the ADA
rules it must follow. Their set of rules is
five pages long; it emphasized deaf and disabled
people as – ADA qualified patrons. This phrase
bothers DeafDigest editor. Does it require all
deaf/disabled patrons to bring papers to prove
to the Broncos management that they are ADA-
qualified? And what if the Broncos feel that
these deserving fans are faking their deafness
or their disability? This is not a joke!
— ADA wins not always road to riches
If people think they can be rich by winning
ADA lawsuits, then they need to take notice
of the decision made by the judge in Wisconsin.
Walmart lost a $5.2 million case because of
discriminating against a deaf employee.
Walmart appealed and the judge said federal
limits is just $300,000. And $200,000 compensatory
damages award was already paid out by Walmart, it
left the deaf winner with just $100,000. What
about attorney’s fees? Do not know.
