2020/04/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 2, 2020

— deaf trucker nominated for national trucking honors

Candice Lureman, who is deaf, is Australia’s only

deaf female truck driver. She has been pushing

the industry to hire more deaf truck drivers.

And she is around when truck drivers need her

advice and assistance with their trucks. For that

she has been one of the nominees for a 2020 National

Trucking Industry Award. Do we have that in USA?

No.

— ADA rules at a football stadium is 5 pages long

Empower Field at Mile High is where Denver Broncos

NFL football team play their home games. The team

was slapped with a lawsuit a while years way back

over stadium scoreboard not being captioned. Just

today the team made an announcement of the ADA

rules it must follow. Their set of rules is

five pages long; it emphasized deaf and disabled

people as – ADA qualified patrons. This phrase

bothers DeafDigest editor. Does it require all

deaf/disabled patrons to bring papers to prove

to the Broncos management that they are ADA-

qualified? And what if the Broncos feel that

these deserving fans are faking their deafness

or their disability? This is not a joke!

— ADA wins not always road to riches

If people think they can be rich by winning

ADA lawsuits, then they need to take notice

of the decision made by the judge in Wisconsin.

Walmart lost a $5.2 million case because of

discriminating against a deaf employee.

Walmart appealed and the judge said federal

limits is just $300,000. And $200,000 compensatory

damages award was already paid out by Walmart, it

left the deaf winner with just $100,000. What

about attorney’s fees? Do not know.

