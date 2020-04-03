2020/04/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 3, 2020

— most interpreters don’t seek public attention

Because of pandemic, many interpreters have been

written up in the newspapers as heroes of the

Deaf Community. An interpreter said that normally

interpreters do not seek, nor crave public

attention. That interpreter is correct.

— agency does not require deaf to use video

A service agency that serves both deaf and hearing

clients requires all hearing clients to use

video to get advice and counseling on their

issues. But for the deaf, the agency allows

them to come in person to get face-to-face

counseling. They felt it face-to-face was

better for the deaf.

— FCC stands up and says “you must caption”

The FCC, probably tired of these non-captioning

complaints, has just told all TV broadcasters and

all video providers to caption, caption and

caption. It is great – just that when complaints

come in, FCC is normally slow with their actions.

