2020/04/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 3, 2020
— most interpreters don’t seek public attention
Because of pandemic, many interpreters have been
written up in the newspapers as heroes of the
Deaf Community. An interpreter said that normally
interpreters do not seek, nor crave public
attention. That interpreter is correct.
— agency does not require deaf to use video
A service agency that serves both deaf and hearing
clients requires all hearing clients to use
video to get advice and counseling on their
issues. But for the deaf, the agency allows
them to come in person to get face-to-face
counseling. They felt it face-to-face was
better for the deaf.
— FCC stands up and says “you must caption”
The FCC, probably tired of these non-captioning
complaints, has just told all TV broadcasters and
all video providers to caption, caption and
caption. It is great – just that when complaints
come in, FCC is normally slow with their actions.
