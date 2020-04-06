2020/04/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 6, 2020
— fast interpreter signing good or bad
A newspaper ran this headline:
Fastest signer in the West
What good is an interpreter signing so fast
that many deaf people in the audience may not
understand? DeafDigest editor remembers a deaf
meeting years ago when the deaf speaker signed
so fast. Almost immediately hands were raised
in the audience begging him to slow down and to
repeat what he said. He repeated but would not
slow down! Deaf people gave up and moved on
with the meeting.
— ASL robots
The Citadel is a military college in South Carolina.
Many graduates become military officers yet students
in the college engineering lab are building robots
that can sign in ASL. Will the robots be able to
adjust for differences in regional signs for the
same word?
— coffee refill leads to terrible misunderstandings
A deaf man walked into a store and paid for his
cup of coffee. Half hour later he went to the
store, thinking the refill was free. It was not
free and one misunderstanding led to another
misunderstanding (between the deaf man and
the store clerk). Police was called but without
an interpreter. The deaf man then realized
he had to pay for the refill; he offered to pay
but the police refused to allow it, saying
he was “stealing” coffee. It led to an ugly lawsuit
and as a result, the city of Lynnwood (WA) had
to pay to reach settlement with the deaf man.
