2020/04/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 6, 2020

— fast interpreter signing good or bad

A newspaper ran this headline:

Fastest signer in the West

What good is an interpreter signing so fast

that many deaf people in the audience may not

understand? DeafDigest editor remembers a deaf

meeting years ago when the deaf speaker signed

so fast. Almost immediately hands were raised

in the audience begging him to slow down and to

repeat what he said. He repeated but would not

slow down! Deaf people gave up and moved on

with the meeting.

— ASL robots

The Citadel is a military college in South Carolina.

Many graduates become military officers yet students

in the college engineering lab are building robots

that can sign in ASL. Will the robots be able to

adjust for differences in regional signs for the

same word?

— coffee refill leads to terrible misunderstandings

A deaf man walked into a store and paid for his

cup of coffee. Half hour later he went to the

store, thinking the refill was free. It was not

free and one misunderstanding led to another

misunderstanding (between the deaf man and

the store clerk). Police was called but without

an interpreter. The deaf man then realized

he had to pay for the refill; he offered to pay

but the police refused to allow it, saying

he was “stealing” coffee. It led to an ugly lawsuit

and as a result, the city of Lynnwood (WA) had

to pay to reach settlement with the deaf man.

