2020/04/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 7, 2020
— Canada pushes out deaf actors
There was a newspaper story, titled:
Canada is failing its Deaf artists
It cited Dawn Birley as an example.
Born in Canada and a graduate of
Gallaudet, she has lived in Finland
for the past 20 years – where
conditions were much better for
her as deaf actress as opposed to
living in Canada!
— advice for deaf in hospitals during pandemic
Make sure there is a sign posted on the wall
saying that you are deaf. Make sure you bring
your iPhone or Smartphone (with battery
recharger). Make sure you have VRI apps
on your iPhone. Make sure the hospital
wi-fi system works. Make sure you have
pens and notepads. Make sure you have
extension cord in case your bed is too
far from the wall outlet. If doctors
and nurses give you hard time, demand
to meet with the hospital top administrator.
— famous hearing actress accused of being a thief
Angelina Jolie is one of the world’s most famous
actresses. She has been accused of being a thief,
stealing an idea of a character that was portrayed
in the movie – The Eternals. Making the accusation,
of which intellectual theft lawsuit has been filed
is Antoinette Abbamont, a deaf teacher, producer
and actress. Keep in mind Jolie is not exactly
popular in Hollywood.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
04/05/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/