2020/04/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 7, 2020

— Canada pushes out deaf actors

There was a newspaper story, titled:

Canada is failing its Deaf artists

It cited Dawn Birley as an example.

Born in Canada and a graduate of

Gallaudet, she has lived in Finland

for the past 20 years – where

conditions were much better for

her as deaf actress as opposed to

living in Canada!

— advice for deaf in hospitals during pandemic

Make sure there is a sign posted on the wall

saying that you are deaf. Make sure you bring

your iPhone or Smartphone (with battery

recharger). Make sure you have VRI apps

on your iPhone. Make sure the hospital

wi-fi system works. Make sure you have

pens and notepads. Make sure you have

extension cord in case your bed is too

far from the wall outlet. If doctors

and nurses give you hard time, demand

to meet with the hospital top administrator.

— famous hearing actress accused of being a thief

Angelina Jolie is one of the world’s most famous

actresses. She has been accused of being a thief,

stealing an idea of a character that was portrayed

in the movie – The Eternals. Making the accusation,

of which intellectual theft lawsuit has been filed

is Antoinette Abbamont, a deaf teacher, producer

and actress. Keep in mind Jolie is not exactly

popular in Hollywood.

