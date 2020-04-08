2020/04/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 8, 2020
— Deaf Zoom vs Deaf Google Hangouts
Who wins – Deaf Zoom vs Deaf Google Hangouts?
Well, it was said that Deaf Google Hangouts
can carry captions while Zoom has these serious
hacking issues! Just beware, make sure you
have a I/T expert around before this stuff
is installed.
— sign language and captions blocking each other
Deaf people watch many news programs that have
both sign language interpreters in one corner
and captions, anywhere on the screen – top or
middle or bottom. There is always this concern
that captions would block sign langauge. Years
way back DeafDigest served on the NCI Consumer
Advisory group – deaf people in that group
all complained that captions and football
scores would block out each other. The NCI
response was that this problem was “impossible”
to be solved!
— interpreters wearing face masks
it is a big nightmare for the deaf when interpreters
wear face masks. Cannot lipread. Cannot see
facial expressions. Cannot see nothing. Just hope
all interpreters will use see-through masks
instead of these masks that block the faces.
