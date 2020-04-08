2020/04/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 8, 2020

— Deaf Zoom vs Deaf Google Hangouts

Who wins – Deaf Zoom vs Deaf Google Hangouts?

Well, it was said that Deaf Google Hangouts

can carry captions while Zoom has these serious

hacking issues! Just beware, make sure you

have a I/T expert around before this stuff

is installed.

— sign language and captions blocking each other

Deaf people watch many news programs that have

both sign language interpreters in one corner

and captions, anywhere on the screen – top or

middle or bottom. There is always this concern

that captions would block sign langauge. Years

way back DeafDigest served on the NCI Consumer

Advisory group – deaf people in that group

all complained that captions and football

scores would block out each other. The NCI

response was that this problem was “impossible”

to be solved!

— interpreters wearing face masks

it is a big nightmare for the deaf when interpreters

wear face masks. Cannot lipread. Cannot see

facial expressions. Cannot see nothing. Just hope

all interpreters will use see-through masks

instead of these masks that block the faces.

