2020/04/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 9, 2020
— deaf patients’ favorite communications device
The SUNY Downstate Medical Center (New York) has
quite a few deaf patients. The spokesperson said
their favorite device for communications purposes
is iPads. What about smartphones? No. What about
iPhones? No – just iPads.
— deaf son of a notorious gangster
Al Capone was USA’s most notorious gangster
during the 1920’s and 1930’s. He had a
deaf son by the name of Sonny. He later
changed his full name from Sonny Capone to Albert
Francis. Al loved Sonny, but the son rejected the
father. Sonny graduated from University of
Miami but struggled with career jobs – selling
used cars, printing, operating a restaurant
and selling auto tires. The last name – Capone
was his lifetime nightmare. He died in 2004.
While he was deaf, he knew no ASL and functioned
as a hearing person.
— deaf serving in the National Guard
James Franklin “Bud” Culp departed us recently.
He attended Oregon School for the Deaf and
during the 1950’s, he served in the
Oregon National Guard. DeafDigest editor
has never heard of that person but it is
surprising that a deaf person would serve
in the National Guard. DeafDigest knows that
there were some deaf people that wanted to
serve in the military but couldn’t – but
Oregon National Guard? Probably a mystery
we would never know.
