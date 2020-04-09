2020/04/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 9, 2020

— deaf patients’ favorite communications device

The SUNY Downstate Medical Center (New York) has

quite a few deaf patients. The spokesperson said

their favorite device for communications purposes

is iPads. What about smartphones? No. What about

iPhones? No – just iPads.

— deaf son of a notorious gangster

Al Capone was USA’s most notorious gangster

during the 1920’s and 1930’s. He had a

deaf son by the name of Sonny. He later

changed his full name from Sonny Capone to Albert

Francis. Al loved Sonny, but the son rejected the

father. Sonny graduated from University of

Miami but struggled with career jobs – selling

used cars, printing, operating a restaurant

and selling auto tires. The last name – Capone

was his lifetime nightmare. He died in 2004.

While he was deaf, he knew no ASL and functioned

as a hearing person.

— deaf serving in the National Guard

James Franklin “Bud” Culp departed us recently.

He attended Oregon School for the Deaf and

during the 1950’s, he served in the

Oregon National Guard. DeafDigest editor

has never heard of that person but it is

surprising that a deaf person would serve

in the National Guard. DeafDigest knows that

there were some deaf people that wanted to

serve in the military but couldn’t – but

Oregon National Guard? Probably a mystery

we would never know.

