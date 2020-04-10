2020/04/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 10, 2020
— not really a self-taught interpreter
A newspaper headline ran like this:
Meet the self-taught ASL interpreter
Self taught? In an interview the
interpreter said he taught himself
ASL by reading these ASL books.
He later became friends with two
ASL-signing deaf individuals and
learned much of ASL from them.
Even without formal certification
he became an interpreter. Fortunately
he became certified and is still
interpreting!
— “A Quiet Place” movie title makes no sense
The title of that widely acclaimed
Deaf Movie – A Quiet Place – makes no sense
according to a movie critic. Deaf people
can use voice even though hearing people
do not understand what they are saying;
deaf people can scream and yell, and all
hearing people know what it is. And
when deaf people furiously use their
signs in anger, they are not quiet!
— a Texas Ranger hall of famer
Texas Rangers (not baseball) is sort of
same as a state bureau of investigation.
It investigates serious crimes that took
place in the state. Anyway there is a
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame, honoring its
best fighters and investigators. One
of the hall of famers is John Coffee Hays,
who is not deaf. While learning to become
a Ranger, he has thanked Deaf Smith
for mentoring him with these tricks.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
04/05/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/