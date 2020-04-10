2020/04/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 10, 2020

— not really a self-taught interpreter

A newspaper headline ran like this:

Meet the self-taught ASL interpreter

Self taught? In an interview the

interpreter said he taught himself

ASL by reading these ASL books.

He later became friends with two

ASL-signing deaf individuals and

learned much of ASL from them.

Even without formal certification

he became an interpreter. Fortunately

he became certified and is still

interpreting!

— “A Quiet Place” movie title makes no sense

The title of that widely acclaimed

Deaf Movie – A Quiet Place – makes no sense

according to a movie critic. Deaf people

can use voice even though hearing people

do not understand what they are saying;

deaf people can scream and yell, and all

hearing people know what it is. And

when deaf people furiously use their

signs in anger, they are not quiet!

— a Texas Ranger hall of famer

Texas Rangers (not baseball) is sort of

same as a state bureau of investigation.

It investigates serious crimes that took

place in the state. Anyway there is a

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame, honoring its

best fighters and investigators. One

of the hall of famers is John Coffee Hays,

who is not deaf. While learning to become

a Ranger, he has thanked Deaf Smith

for mentoring him with these tricks.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

04/05/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/