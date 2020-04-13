2020/04/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 13, 2020

— Netflix’s Crip Camp

Netflix has come up with a new movie – Crip

Camp, a documentary film about a Disability

Revolution. Part of the film focused on the

504 sit-in rally in 1977 in the lobby of the

HEW secretary Joseph Califano. The congress

passed the 504 regulations but Califano, for

reasons of his own, would not have his

people write up the rules, regulations and

procedures. This led the late Terrence J. O’Rourke,

himself deaf and president of American Coalition

of Citizens with Disabilities, to stage a

sit-in. A segment showed O’Rourke giving

a speech at the rally, and one of the sit-in

participants was the DeafDigest editor, as a

young man 43 years ago. A subscriber saw the

documentary and alerted DeafDigest editor

to it.

— communicating with deaf through face masks

Deaf people hate face masks for obvious

reasons. Could hearing people with these

face masks communicate with the deaf?

Yes – they must write notes, use gestures,

use body language. The problem is that

many hearing people either don’t or haven’t

thought of these communication tricks.

— much better public awarenesss of interpreters

Many past TV updates of 9/11 attacks, Hurricane

Katrina and others were not interpreted. Times

have changed – current profile of interpreters

have increased positively because of these regular

TV announcements. This leads to a hope that

public perception of people that are deaf

are much more positive!

