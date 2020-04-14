2020/04/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 14, 2020

— Deafness as a superpower

Connie is a deaf character in The Walking

Dead, a TV version of the comic book series.

This role is played by Lauren Ridloff,

who is deaf. Connie was told by one of

the characters that her deafness is not

a weakness, but a superpower!

— a positive or a negative comment

An interpreter, in a newspaper interview,

said that ASL is not his language, despite

being fluent with it. DeafDigest is not sure

if it is a negative comment?

— cops would not know of person’s disability

Ohio has a database law. It would help police

officers know of person’s disability – but it

will not specify which disability. Is it

deafness or something else? This is for the

cops to find out! And besides, not just any

deaf person can sign up; it must be verified

by a doctor or a psychologist or a psychiatrist!

A hassle? Very much so.

