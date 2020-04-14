2020/04/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 14, 2020
— Deafness as a superpower
Connie is a deaf character in The Walking
Dead, a TV version of the comic book series.
This role is played by Lauren Ridloff,
who is deaf. Connie was told by one of
the characters that her deafness is not
a weakness, but a superpower!
— a positive or a negative comment
An interpreter, in a newspaper interview,
said that ASL is not his language, despite
being fluent with it. DeafDigest is not sure
if it is a negative comment?
— cops would not know of person’s disability
Ohio has a database law. It would help police
officers know of person’s disability – but it
will not specify which disability. Is it
deafness or something else? This is for the
cops to find out! And besides, not just any
deaf person can sign up; it must be verified
by a doctor or a psychologist or a psychiatrist!
A hassle? Very much so.
