2020/04/15

— Zoom and Skype and etc good or bad for deaf

An I/T expert was worried that Zoom, Skype and

other apps may not be good for the deaf. For

the deaf knowledgeable about these apps, it

is not an issue – but for other deaf that are

not, they need technical assistance, especially

with these evil hackers around.

— an interpreter that hates public attention

An interpreter that hates public attention said:

The attention is not on us. It is about the

Deaf Community

That interpreter has a great attitude, says

DeafDigest.

— Orlando deaf people rally for see-thru face masks

There was a rally by the deaf of Orlando, Florida

for see-thru masks to make things easier for them.

They are correct. Masks that block lipreading and

facial expressions are cruel!

