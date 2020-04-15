2020/04/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 15, 2020
— Zoom and Skype and etc good or bad for deaf
An I/T expert was worried that Zoom, Skype and
other apps may not be good for the deaf. For
the deaf knowledgeable about these apps, it
is not an issue – but for other deaf that are
not, they need technical assistance, especially
with these evil hackers around.
— an interpreter that hates public attention
An interpreter that hates public attention said:
The attention is not on us. It is about the
Deaf Community
That interpreter has a great attitude, says
DeafDigest.
— Orlando deaf people rally for see-thru face masks
There was a rally by the deaf of Orlando, Florida
for see-thru masks to make things easier for them.
They are correct. Masks that block lipreading and
facial expressions are cruel!
