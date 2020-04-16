2020/04/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 16, 2020

— these last minute interpreting assignments

An interpreter said that he got a last

minute assignment request from a

fellow interpreter. He got the phone

call at 8:45 AM to rush to the 9:20 AM

assignment. Reason for the last minute

request was the first interpreter was

stuck in a bad traffic jam and knew

he couldn’t make it at 9:20 AM!

— a law firm or a public relations firm

Is it the changing of times that a personal

complaint would get a response from a law

firm instead of a public relations firm?

A deaf person wrote to local TV station

concerning lack of captions on a local

news program. In the past the public

relations firm would respond to the

complaint. This time the deaf person

got a response from the TV station’s

law firm! The attorney basically said

the same thing that a PR firm would

say. Oh, well.

— deaf cashier solves customers’ mask issues

A story surfaced today about Matthew Simmons,

a deaf cashier at Trader Joe’s. Normally he

would lip read customers’ comments, but

their masks prevented him from lip reading.

He solved the problem by wearing the T-shirt

that said “I’m deaf” on front and “tap on

the shoulder” on the back. Quickly – problem

solved; everyone is happy!

