2020/04/17

— shockingly low numbers of 911 centers can get texts
The Crime and Justice News said that only 15 percent
of text calls by deaf can reach 911 centers,
needing police assistance. Is 15 percent an
exaggeration? Another source said it is almost
35 percent, which is still unacceptable.
— Zoom, no; Youtube yes, for deaf student
A deaf student, taking on-line classes at
Middle Tennessee State University, could not
understand Zoom sessions. The professor
then replaced Zoom with Youtube videos
(with captions) that was nearly the same
as the material he was teaching. Everyone
was happy about the change.
— possible deaf discrimination case in Supreme Court
Would the Supreme Court listen to a Deaf Discrimination
Case? Richard Natofsky, who is deaf, said he was
demoted because of his deaf in a past job with the
New York City government. His attorney said the
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong in
saying he had no proof that he was demoted because
of his deafness. The Supreme Court will decide if
this case is worth pursuing or to throw it out.
