2020/04/17

— shockingly low numbers of 911 centers can get texts

The Crime and Justice News said that only 15 percent

of text calls by deaf can reach 911 centers,

needing police assistance. Is 15 percent an

exaggeration? Another source said it is almost

35 percent, which is still unacceptable.

— Zoom, no; Youtube yes, for deaf student

A deaf student, taking on-line classes at

Middle Tennessee State University, could not

understand Zoom sessions. The professor

then replaced Zoom with Youtube videos

(with captions) that was nearly the same

as the material he was teaching. Everyone

was happy about the change.

— possible deaf discrimination case in Supreme Court

Would the Supreme Court listen to a Deaf Discrimination

Case? Richard Natofsky, who is deaf, said he was

demoted because of his deaf in a past job with the

New York City government. His attorney said the

2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong in

saying he had no proof that he was demoted because

of his deafness. The Supreme Court will decide if

this case is worth pursuing or to throw it out.

