2020/04/20

this just in – a Gallaudet announcement

Carol J. Erting will step down as Gallaudet provost

at the end of June. Replacing him on a 2-year interim

basis is Jeffrey W. Lewis, who is deaf. Gallaudet will

embark on a search for a permanent provost.

— a small town deaf firefighter/first responder

Chad Grabousky, who is deaf, is a firefighter and

first responder in Linglestown, a small town

in central Pennsylvania. He uses ASL and was

praised by his peers as a well-trained firefighter.

Does he fight fires inside the buildings or provides

ground support for the inside firefighters? Do not

know.

— many fast food places overlook one ADA issue

All big fast food chains know what ADA is all about,

and they employ full time ADA advisors, whose job

is compliance in order to avoid lawsuits. If a

fast food place has a menu on a customer-touchpad,

it is ADA-compliant, but if the menu is posted on

the wall, then it may not be ADA-compliant. Trying

to point at something on the wall could lead to

terrible sandwich-maker, deaf customer hassles!

The same goes for food-trucks with wall menus,

forcing short order cooks to poke their head

out of the side windows.

— the deaf and the mask

Do deaf people like the mask? They all basically

hate it. A deaf advocate said communications with

each other is missing a lot because of the mask.

Figuring out ASL signing tones, facial expressions

and facial reactions is just about impossible.

Will see-thru masks help? Stay tuned!

