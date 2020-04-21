2020/04/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 21, 2020

— Workplace captions and the deaf

A deaf employee gave this advice – that if you want

captions, plan for it in advance with the captioner.

This means no last minute captioning assignments for the

captioner. And still, free captions are not the best

and paying for the better captions is what many employers don’t

want to pay.

— liability insurance and the ADA discrimination claims

Are ADA discrimination claims covered by general insurance

liability policies? This issue was brought up in the

The Second Circuit court. Instead of deciding on it,

this court passed the buck to the New York Court of Appeals!

Is it a hot potato issue that judges are trying to avoid?

— responsible for bulk bins in a supermarket

Kirsten McGraw, who is deaf, was profiled in a

newspaper story about her job as a bulk buyer

at the Co-op Market Grocery & Deli in

Faribault, Minnesota. Buying nuts in bulk,

buying cereals in bulk, etc – go and see

her is what customers do in the supermarket.

