2020/04/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 22, 2020

— need to know more about Covid-19 updates

Deaf people know what is Covid-19. They also

know it is dangerous. They also know that

social distancing is required. They also

know that face masks is required. What

any of them may not know are these Covid-19

TV news updates! This is all the reason why

all public announcements must be captioned

and must be interpreted (without face masks)!

DeafDigest editor saw a face-masked interpreting

on TV and HATED it!

— only deaf person in a senior living center

A deaf woman lives in a senior living center;

she is the only deaf person there and the

staff do not know what to do with her. If

she is hungry and wants to bring in food,

she must call “By Phone Only”. Even though

she has smartphone and tries to use text,

this leads to worse hassles. No one was

willing to help her with her voice call

with a local supermarket. Fortunately,

after some time, a living center resident,

came around and made this food phone order

for her.

— Queen Elizabeth felt responsible for her deaf mother-in-law

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip was notorious

for mocking people. He mocked a deaf group one time.

Prince Philip’s mother, Princess Alice of Greece,

was deaf. When Elizabeth and Philip married, the

bride made it a point to be sensitive to the needs

of her new mother-in-law. This came up during an

interview a newspaper had with Philip’s cousin,

Lady Pamela, 91 years old but with a sharp memory!

