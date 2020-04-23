2020/04/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 23, 2020

— our Master Level ASL teachers

We have American Sign Language Teachers Association

(ASLTA). This organization has approximately 650

members and has been around for a long time.

How many of them are certified to teach ASL?

Approximately 90. How many of them achieve this

much tougher Master Level certification. Just

over 40 of them!

— the deaf and the wipe board

In the past deaf clerks in stores used pen and

pad to communicate with the hearing customers.

Times have changed. Pen and pad is out; in is

the wipe board. Hearing people love it.

— deaf and disabled OR deaf and not disabled

Deaf people part of the disabled group, or

deaf people not really part of the disabled

group? This was the issue brought up by a

deaf writer in a newspaper column today.

The ADA places the deaf in the disabled

group that needs ADA protection. We need

the ADA but the ADA says disabled have

equal rights with the non-disabled.

