2020/04/24

— ex-White House press secretary ignored interpreters

Stephanie Grisham is no longer the White House press secretary,

as she stepped down not too long time ago. It was understood

that when the president gave a speech, it was not

interpreted. When the deaf community protested, she

never responded even though arranging for interpreters

was her responsibility.

— Cued Speech is impossible with face mask

Deaf people that use Cued Speech as their communications

mode found that masks has made this task impossible!

One has to take off the mask to make it possible.

— Baltimore mayor blocks interpreter

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young does not

like for deaf to know about protesters shouting

at him during his speech. When the interpreter

tried to interpret comments from these protesters

the mayor blocked it, and had it edited out of

the videos! Deaf community was in uproar; few

days later the mayor apologized and promised it

would not happen again. The mayor is saying it

is OK for hearing people to hear the protests

but the deaf cannot!

