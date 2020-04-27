2020/04/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 27, 2020

— captions or sign language on TV news (or both)

There was a story about deaf people watching captioned

news to keep up with Covid-19 updates and that some

words (or sentences) were garbled. What about news in

sign language? Well, an interpreter asked – how do

you sign “don’t drink bleach?” This is not a joke!

— 2nd place in a big TV race

DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that a deaf man

participateted in the made-for-British-TV

Race Across The World 2020. The deaf man,

Rob, finished runner ups while partnering with

his wife.

— that many deaf actors

The Deaf West Theatre is a rarity, a long

surviving deaf theatrical group – on par

with the National Theatre of the Deaf.

Other deaf theatrical groups, sadly, have

been shortlived. Anyway, when Deaf West Theatre

makes plans for a new theatrical play, they

have a roster of 200-250 deaf actors they could

ask to come over for an audition! That many?

Yes!

