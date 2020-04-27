2020/04/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 27, 2020
— captions or sign language on TV news (or both)
There was a story about deaf people watching captioned
news to keep up with Covid-19 updates and that some
words (or sentences) were garbled. What about news in
sign language? Well, an interpreter asked – how do
you sign “don’t drink bleach?” This is not a joke!
— 2nd place in a big TV race
DeafDigest mentioned a while ago that a deaf man
participateted in the made-for-British-TV
Race Across The World 2020. The deaf man,
Rob, finished runner ups while partnering with
his wife.
— that many deaf actors
The Deaf West Theatre is a rarity, a long
surviving deaf theatrical group – on par
with the National Theatre of the Deaf.
Other deaf theatrical groups, sadly, have
been shortlived. Anyway, when Deaf West Theatre
makes plans for a new theatrical play, they
have a roster of 200-250 deaf actors they could
ask to come over for an audition! That many?
Yes!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
04/26/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/