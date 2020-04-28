2020/04/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 28, 2020

— 75 different sounds deaf cannot hear

A manufacturer of a new device said it will

capture 75 different sounds that the deaf

people cannot hear but will tell them of

microwave ringing, shattered glass, etc.

Just wondering – many hearing people tune

out these sounds every day, all the time.

Will the deaf tune out these alerting

sounds – and only pay attention to the

most important sounds – baby cry,

someone knocking on the door, etc?

— many deaf actors don’t listen to Marlee

In a speech some time ago, Marlee Matlin had

this advice for deaf actors wanting to make

it in Hollywood – must get an agent.

A deaf person, pretty much knowledgeable

with the entertainment world, said that

there are great many deaf actors that

don’t have an agent! Why?

— Boris is getting same old complaint

Deaf people have complained that the White

House does not provide interpreters.

It was also learned that Boris Johnson,

the British Prime Minister does not have

interpreters for speeches that he gives.

London and Washington, DC speeches both

equally not interpreted? Sigh!

