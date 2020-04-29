2020/04/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 29, 2020
— a comment – Good Luck
A Coda, with many years of experience working in
different jobs and roles in Hollywood, gave a piece
advice to a young deaf actor, that dreamed of
making it big. The comment was this – You are
competing for 15,000 jobs in Hollywood. Good Luck!
— must be careful to help deaf telecommute in their jobs
If an employer just tells the deaf employee to stay home
and just telecommute, he may be making a big mistake.
The employer must make sure the deaf person’s computer
is set up to telecommute. He just cannot tell the
deaf person to go home and set up everything on his own.
Many computer problems are solved by phone; not easy
for a deaf person through a relay service or through
text or emails!
— Fedex hires many deaf and discrimates against many deaf
Is it a cruel irony that Fedex hired many deaf people but
at the same time discriminates against them – refusing
to provide interpreters or captioned videos? A mystery
we may never understand!
