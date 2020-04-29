2020/04/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 29, 2020

— a comment – Good Luck

A Coda, with many years of experience working in

different jobs and roles in Hollywood, gave a piece

advice to a young deaf actor, that dreamed of

making it big. The comment was this – You are

competing for 15,000 jobs in Hollywood. Good Luck!

— must be careful to help deaf telecommute in their jobs

If an employer just tells the deaf employee to stay home

and just telecommute, he may be making a big mistake.

The employer must make sure the deaf person’s computer

is set up to telecommute. He just cannot tell the

deaf person to go home and set up everything on his own.

Many computer problems are solved by phone; not easy

for a deaf person through a relay service or through

text or emails!

— Fedex hires many deaf and discrimates against many deaf

Is it a cruel irony that Fedex hired many deaf people but

at the same time discriminates against them – refusing

to provide interpreters or captioned videos? A mystery

we may never understand!

