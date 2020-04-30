2020/04/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 30, 2020

— good acting assignments for deaf actress we never heard of

Deaf people that follow the theater and the TV may have

never heard of Marsha Vae Goeken, who is deaf. Even

deaf people that work in Hollywood also have never

heard of her. She gets her share of roles for one

important reason – she holds a union card as a member

of Actors’ Equity Association and the Screenwriters

Guild of America.

— a deaf joke hearing not appreciate

A deaf employer always joked that his

hearing employees were selectively-deaf.

He did not realize it for a long time

that his hearing employees hated that

“joke.” Partly for that reason, an

important hearing employee quit her

job after working for him for a long

time!

— EEOC tells employers to provide deaf with see-thru masks

For obvious reasons, deaf people have problems with hidden-lips

masks. The EEOC has just issued guidelines that require

employers to provide deaf with see-thru masks. For the

deaf that have returned to the work place, this is great

news.

