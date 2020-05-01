2020/05/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 1, 2020

— deaf reviewing hearing movie scripts

Could a deaf person review hearing movie

scripts and make recommendations to the

script agency director? One deaf person

had that job.

— oops, wrong use of sign language

Those that watched the The Walking Dead zombie

movie, said that in one scene, hearing character

(Kelly) used a sign language gesture that

was all wrong! Movie directors must blame someone

for the wrong sign gesture – and they blamed

Covid-19 for the production crew staying home

and not able to watch the screening! It is the

same movie that deaf actress Lauren Ridloff

played the Connie role.

— AT&T cheated on deaf relay services

It was mentioned in a newspaper today that

Randall L. Stephenson stepped down as AT&T

CEO. One of the accusations was that he

helped cheat the deaf relay service of its

funds. For that reason AT&T was fined

$18.6 million.

