2020/05/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 1, 2020
— deaf reviewing hearing movie scripts
Could a deaf person review hearing movie
scripts and make recommendations to the
script agency director? One deaf person
had that job.
— oops, wrong use of sign language
Those that watched the The Walking Dead zombie
movie, said that in one scene, hearing character
(Kelly) used a sign language gesture that
was all wrong! Movie directors must blame someone
for the wrong sign gesture – and they blamed
Covid-19 for the production crew staying home
and not able to watch the screening! It is the
same movie that deaf actress Lauren Ridloff
played the Connie role.
— AT&T cheated on deaf relay services
It was mentioned in a newspaper today that
Randall L. Stephenson stepped down as AT&T
CEO. One of the accusations was that he
helped cheat the deaf relay service of its
funds. For that reason AT&T was fined
$18.6 million.
