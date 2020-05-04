2020/05/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 4, 2020

— deaf man with his oil drilling tricks

A deaf man worked all his life as a rig

driller (of oil fields). Since he couldn’t

hear, he relied on his tricks – feeling

the vibrations to know what to do

while drilling. He just had to be

careful – a vibration error would have

led to an oil field disaster. But it

never happened to him and he worked

on oil rigs all over USA.

— the always colorful Richard Coppola

Richard Coppola departed us; he was a legend

as a Gallaudet student during the early sixties.

After graduating he settled in Philadelphia,

raising a family while pulling down a full time

job. His #1 idol was Elvis Presley; his daughter

Marie is a well-known linguist at University of

Connecticut; his home living room had 4 TV’s

even during the days of no captions; he would be

reading the newspaper while at the same time

scanning all these TV sets; took his family on

a 42-day, 48 states vacation trip enroute to

1985 Deaflympics in Los Angeles, the car totaling

13,760 miles in all; he would watch 3 or 4

captioned films per week. Could any other

deaf person top his act? Probably not!

— deaf schools as recommended tourist sites

Tourists love to travel and to tour, but would

they normally tour schools for the deaf? No –

but during the mid-1850’s, recommended

tourist sites were institutions for the deaf.

Deaf students more interesting for tourists

as opposed to hearing students? Dunno, but

the Pamplin Historical Park, Petersburg, VA

Park, has these 1850’s travel tourist guides!

