2020/05/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 5, 2020

— choice: see-thru mask or no mask

There are some interpreters that wear

see-thru masks; again, there are some

interpreters that wear no masks.

Not sure if see-thru masks is a perfect

idea – but deaf people all hate masked

interpreters!

— tired of Zoom

Deaf people have been using Zoom during Covid-19

lockdowns. Already there are tales of people

getting tired of Zoom – hard to lipread; hard to

catch rapid signing-ASL; up and down connections, etc.

If Zoom is not the best then what is the best?

— uh, the CI is missing

There was a story of a hospital operating

room accidentally leaving stuff inside

the patient – such as sponnges, drain tubes,

and even CI! And in these cases some of the

lost stuff were not found until at least

six months later. The CI is a mystery –

because if a deaf patient discovers,

after the operation that his CI is

missing, then the doctors and nurses

would be alerted to it?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/03/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/