2020/05/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 6, 2020

— sign language: verbal or non-verbal

Is there a difference between a verbal

sign language and a non-verbal sign

language? A newspaper interview touched

on this subject. Verbal sign language

is ASL. Non-verbal sign language

is not ASL but contains signs that

everyone understands – thumbs up;

OK; thumbs down, etc. Is it same as

Gesture Sign Language? Something for

linguists to get into a hot debate

over this issue!

— a message on a Deaf Mask

A deaf employee at a work place was

required to wear a mask. This led to serious

communication problems. To solve this

problem, he wrote on the mask:

I am deaf. I read lips. I know sign

language. I can write notes with you.

Presto, problem solved!

— no two deaf clubs are the same

A deaf person that belongs to several deaf

clubs said that no two deaf clubs are the

same. He said that in one club, the

members want to play cards or table

games, whereas in another club, the

members want to discuss politics

(both deaf politics and hearing politics).

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/03/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/