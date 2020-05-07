2020/05/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 7, 2020
— a kitchen under-sink garbage disposal that flashes
A start-up company is coming up with a flashing
garbage disposal unit (under sink). The inventor
said it would help the deaf know that the
disposal unit is working. Do we need the flashing
device because all we do is to feel the vibration
on the top of the sink?
— cannot come to work for a reason
A deaf man, employed by Home Depot, has been
out of work for almost two months. He is
healthy and really wants to work as he loves
his job. Reason? He is afraid to give the
pandemic virus to his apartment roommate!
It is heartbreaking.
— playing the trumpet
Finn Gomez, forced to stay home because of Covid-19,
plays the trumpet on the porch of his house.
Neighbors and automobile drivers that pass by,
love to listen to the music played by the trumpet.
Finn decided to place a tip jar on the front of the
porch. The money goes to the essential workers and
first responders in his home town. Finn is deaf!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
05/03/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/