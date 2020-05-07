2020/05/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 7, 2020

— a kitchen under-sink garbage disposal that flashes

A start-up company is coming up with a flashing

garbage disposal unit (under sink). The inventor

said it would help the deaf know that the

disposal unit is working. Do we need the flashing

device because all we do is to feel the vibration

on the top of the sink?

— cannot come to work for a reason

A deaf man, employed by Home Depot, has been

out of work for almost two months. He is

healthy and really wants to work as he loves

his job. Reason? He is afraid to give the

pandemic virus to his apartment roommate!

It is heartbreaking.

— playing the trumpet

Finn Gomez, forced to stay home because of Covid-19,

plays the trumpet on the porch of his house.

Neighbors and automobile drivers that pass by,

love to listen to the music played by the trumpet.

Finn decided to place a tip jar on the front of the

porch. The money goes to the essential workers and

first responders in his home town. Finn is deaf!

