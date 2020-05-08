2020/05/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 8, 2020

— first language or second language

Few weeks ago a hearing interpreter said ASL is

her first language. Yesterday another hearing

interpreter said ASL is her second language.

Which language is first and which is second?

— comment by a deaf activist

A deaf activist was quoted as saying:

My deafness does not isolate me. People isolate me.

— a reason for “deaf” in computer system

South Carolina has a new law, that allows the deaf

to tell the state of their deafness. The word “deaf”

will be entered into the system. During traffic

stops, police officers would then know driver is

deaf – and therefore no unpleasant surprises.

This is important. DeafDigest editor was stopped

by police in Washington, DC. The police officer

did not know the driver was deaf, and panicked,

calling 4 or 5 police cars as back ups! This was

a humiliating situation. Making things worse, the

police officer never asked for an interpreter.

That was why the DC government quickly threw out the

traffic ticket.

