2020/05/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 11, 2020

— interpreting issues and concerns do not involve the deaf

There was a newspaper story about deaf people upset that

they are not asked for input when there are issues regarding

interpreting matters and concerns. Said a deaf activist:

we feel invisible

— human captioning and AI captioning

Ai-Media, from Australia, announced it has

purchased Alternative Communications Services,

an American captioning service. In their

press release, Ai-Media said it combines

human intelligence with artificial intelligence

to provide highly accurate, low-cost captions.

Really? Time will tell. What will Ai-Media

say if we catch some of their captioning

bloopers? Expensive captions means no

bloopers. Inexpensive captions means bloopers.

— cleaning up a small town drain

A small town cleaned up its drain; a lot of junk

was pulled up and thrown out. One of the stuff

in the drain was a hearing aid. Either a hearing

aid user accidentally pushed it into the drain

or was thrown in on purpose. Throwing away

a hearing aid that costs a few thousand dollars!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/10/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/