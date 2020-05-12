2020/05/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 12, 2020
— deaf neighbor, hearing neighbor for 20 years
A deaf person said in a posting:
As a deaf person the only communications you have
with your hearing neighbor for a long time
(20 or more years) is waving “hi” when passing
by each other on the street. That deaf person
is correct.
— CDI job description
CDI is Certified Deaf Interpeter, a relatively
new interpreting field that came up in the
past decade. Exactly what does a CDI do?
A newspaper headline said:
Interpreting the interpreter
The headline is correct.
— a rally in Washington, DC
A group of chartered bus company owners
is staging a rally in Washington, DC to
ask the government to save their businesses.
One of the owners is Sandra Allen. She
is deaf, but does not use ASL and functions
as a hearing person.
