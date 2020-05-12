2020/05/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 12, 2020

— deaf neighbor, hearing neighbor for 20 years

A deaf person said in a posting:

As a deaf person the only communications you have

with your hearing neighbor for a long time

(20 or more years) is waving “hi” when passing

by each other on the street. That deaf person

is correct.

— CDI job description

CDI is Certified Deaf Interpeter, a relatively

new interpreting field that came up in the

past decade. Exactly what does a CDI do?

A newspaper headline said:

Interpreting the interpreter

The headline is correct.

— a rally in Washington, DC

A group of chartered bus company owners

is staging a rally in Washington, DC to

ask the government to save their businesses.

One of the owners is Sandra Allen. She

is deaf, but does not use ASL and functions

as a hearing person.

