2020/05/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 13, 2020

— must cast a deaf actress or else

Do directors tell their studios that they

must cast deaf actresses or else? This

was what John Krasinski, the director

of the movie – A Quiet Place – told them.

That was the reason why Millicent Simmonds,

a deaf actress, was cast! It didn’t matter

to Krasinski that he knew nothing about

the deaf or of Deaf Culture or of deafness.

He just want her cast. How many Hollywood

directors have the courage that Krasinski

had? Maybe practically none.

— patience, patience and patience says the Deaf Triplets

Deaf Kuhn Triplets (Chris, Craig and Curt), all employed

at Illinois School for the Deaf, were interviewed in a

newspaper story. They agreed on one thing – patience,

patience and patience when trying to communicate with the

hearing while wearing these face masks. Ain’t easy,

they all said. Yes, it is the same Kuhn triplets that

graduated from Gallaudet and played baseball and

football together. They were one of the nation’s

most publicized collegiate baseball players, hitting

quite a few media outlets during their time years back.

— the hearing foreman and the deaf employees

There was an obit in one of today’s newspapers

about a long time foreman in a factory

tht employed the deaf. It said he learned

signs to communicate with them and they all

became friends. DeafDigest editor has a

question, never mind sign language and

friendships – did the foreman promote

the deaf to better factory positions or

gave them pay raises? No one likes to

work at dead-end, low pay jobs, be it

in the factory or in the office.

