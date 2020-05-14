2020/05/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 14, 2020
— deaf people wanting to buy houses
A real estate advisor said that deaf people that
want to buy houses need to use the services
of a deaf realtor or ASL-fluent realtor.
True – but not every major city has a
deaf realtor or ASL-fluent realtor!
— suggested reading for the deaf, books on body language
To avoid boredom during the Pandemic quarantine, there
was a suggestion – read books on body language so that
deaf people would know which hearing people discriminate
against them. Some hearing people may not say a word but
their anti-deaf body language may speak volumes!
— hearing afraid of deaf drivers
Are hearing drivers afraid of deaf drivers?
There was a story in a newspaper in the
Philippines about hearing drivers being
afraid of deaf drivers! They see the “DEAF”
word on their license plants and know the
driver is deaf. As a result, they drive
away from the deaf, even if it means
high speed on the highways just to
avoid the deaf. It is hard to believe.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
05/10/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/