2020/05/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 14, 2020

— deaf people wanting to buy houses

A real estate advisor said that deaf people that

want to buy houses need to use the services

of a deaf realtor or ASL-fluent realtor.

True – but not every major city has a

deaf realtor or ASL-fluent realtor!

— suggested reading for the deaf, books on body language

To avoid boredom during the Pandemic quarantine, there

was a suggestion – read books on body language so that

deaf people would know which hearing people discriminate

against them. Some hearing people may not say a word but

their anti-deaf body language may speak volumes!

— hearing afraid of deaf drivers

Are hearing drivers afraid of deaf drivers?

There was a story in a newspaper in the

Philippines about hearing drivers being

afraid of deaf drivers! They see the “DEAF”

word on their license plants and know the

driver is deaf. As a result, they drive

away from the deaf, even if it means

high speed on the highways just to

avoid the deaf. It is hard to believe.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/10/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/