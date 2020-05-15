2020/05/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 15, 2020

— our Bobblehead terps

Is it a trend? To date, we have seen two

terps honored with their own Bobbleheads.

It was different years ago, our terps would

come home, satisfied from a good day with

their interpreting assignments!

— no online theater for the deaf

Many deaf people love going to the theater

(both hearing and deaf theatrical plays).

Because of the Pandemic, a number of theaters

have moved their plays online. Captions for

the deaf? Deaf West Theatre artistic director

David Kurs said less than 15 percent of

these online plays are captioned. It is not

fair that sports programs online are captioned

for deaf people that love sports, but plays

are not captioned for deaf people that love

the theater!

— The Clear Mask and the FDA

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not

approve the Clear Mask (that the deaf people love)

for public use. FDA actually approves Clear Mask

for one-time surgical room operations, but not for

public use. Why? Ask the FDA!

