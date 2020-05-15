2020/05/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 15, 2020
— our Bobblehead terps
Is it a trend? To date, we have seen two
terps honored with their own Bobbleheads.
It was different years ago, our terps would
come home, satisfied from a good day with
their interpreting assignments!
— no online theater for the deaf
Many deaf people love going to the theater
(both hearing and deaf theatrical plays).
Because of the Pandemic, a number of theaters
have moved their plays online. Captions for
the deaf? Deaf West Theatre artistic director
David Kurs said less than 15 percent of
these online plays are captioned. It is not
fair that sports programs online are captioned
for deaf people that love sports, but plays
are not captioned for deaf people that love
the theater!
— The Clear Mask and the FDA
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not
approve the Clear Mask (that the deaf people love)
for public use. FDA actually approves Clear Mask
for one-time surgical room operations, but not for
public use. Why? Ask the FDA!
