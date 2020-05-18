2020/05/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 18, 2020

— “ADA” all over the world

USA has one of the world’s strongest ADA laws. What

about other nations? The Disability Rights Education

and Defense Fund said that exactly 181 nations have

their own “ADA” laws. Keep in mind some of these

laws are strong, and some are just a joke!

— probably will not happen in USA

DeafDigest has mentioned that character Ben Mitchell

has become late-deafened because of an accident in

an EastEnders boating scene. The British producers

have worked with a deaf agency to introduce things

in the upcoming programs that deaf people know, that

hearing people do not realize – sign language, captions,

interpreters, flashing signalers, deaf-friendly stores,

anti-deaf hearing attitudes, etc. Can only happen in Great

Britain TV, but probably never in USA TV!

— the hated parking lot sign

Deaf people use the relay or on-line to order food

from a supermarket for their curbside pick ups.

And when deaf people arrive at the parking lot

there is a sign that says:

CALL US WHEN YOU ARRIVE ON OUR 800 NUMBER

Bad enough when Covid-19 forces the deaf to use

unlipreadable masks let alone forcing them to

re-confirm 2 or 3 times after getting the first

confirmation of their supermarket order!

