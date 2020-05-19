2020/05/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 19, 2020
— the TV talk show host is deaf
Jessica Kellgren-Fozard is deaf and she has
worked as a TV talk show host – discussing
many topics and issues with her guests.
Which TV program in USA? Sorry, it is a
program aired in Great Britain. Can happen
in Great Britain but not in USA! She functions
as a hearing person, voice and without an
interpreter despite her profound-deafness.
— these hated up and down wi-fi issues
Deaf people stay at home and use the wi-fi
to stay connected to the hearing world – and
when wi-fi goes up and down, as it often does,
then it becomes very frustrating. Never easy
to ask the hearing world for wi-fi assistance.
DeafDigest prays Covid-19 will go away for good!
— using social media instead of using interpreters
Many deaf people don’t use sign language, and so,
interpreters are useless. And some TV networks
blur out the faces of interpreters for reasons
we do not understand, nor accept. And when these
programs are not captioned, it forces the deaf
people to go to social media to try to figure out
what the TV programs won’t tell us!
