2020/05/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 19, 2020

— the TV talk show host is deaf

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard is deaf and she has

worked as a TV talk show host – discussing

many topics and issues with her guests.

Which TV program in USA? Sorry, it is a

program aired in Great Britain. Can happen

in Great Britain but not in USA! She functions

as a hearing person, voice and without an

interpreter despite her profound-deafness.

— these hated up and down wi-fi issues

Deaf people stay at home and use the wi-fi

to stay connected to the hearing world – and

when wi-fi goes up and down, as it often does,

then it becomes very frustrating. Never easy

to ask the hearing world for wi-fi assistance.

DeafDigest prays Covid-19 will go away for good!

— using social media instead of using interpreters

Many deaf people don’t use sign language, and so,

interpreters are useless. And some TV networks

blur out the faces of interpreters for reasons

we do not understand, nor accept. And when these

programs are not captioned, it forces the deaf

people to go to social media to try to figure out

what the TV programs won’t tell us!

