2020/05/20

— Hearing Lobbying; Deaf Lobbying

A group of top collegiate football teams spent $350,000 so far

in 2020 on lobbying costs in hoping to convince the members of

the Congress to support their football needs. Deaf groups certainly

cannot afford $350,000. Deaf groups can advocate, but cannot

lobby. A deaf organization hired a lobbyist years ago to

advocate (but not to lobby). Did it help? No.

— two grocery store face-mask incidents

DeafDigest editor went to two different grocery

stores yesterday. First one offered free parking

but must validate the parking ticket first. The

machine did not function, and so, a nearby clerk

(with facemask) was asked to help. The clerk

checked the machine and said (behind the facemask)

that all was OK. Upon being told of deafness,

the clerk immediately gestured thumbs up. Whew!

A purchase was made at the second grocery store;

the first clerk took the card to a machine. Almost

immediately the second clerk was asked to collect

the goods and gave the bag to the editor. It

was sort of confusing, leading the editor to think

a wrong bag (of different products) was given him.

Actually they were communicating with each other

(behind the masks). The first clerk was forced to

open up the bag to show the editor that these were

exactly what he ordered! All they had was to gesture

and they didn’t.

— the deaf and the chess

Do deaf people play chess? Yes, even though it is not

as popular in USA as it is elsewhere in the world.

Speed chess? Blitz chess? Slow chess? Yes, deaf people

play in all types of chess. It was mentioned in a

newspaper story today that a deaf woman did very well

in the World Deaf Blitz Chess Championship? Blitz?

Dunno what exactly it is as it is different from

Speed!

