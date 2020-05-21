2020/05/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 21, 2020

— at least $50,000 to make ADA people happy

ADA requires all web sites to be deaf-accessible

(captions and/or ASL). For years and years ADA

people did not enforce the captions/ASL needs.

Then two years ago the ADA people woke up.

As a result, small business owners that ignore

captions and/or ASL will be fined $50,000

and up – just to comply with the ADA rules!

Sad to say, for huge corporations, $50,000 is

just pennies to them!

— best way to make hearing neighbors love the deaf!

A deaf man was a handyman; he could fix anything

from lawn movers to leaky kitchen faucets. Hearing

neighbors that do not know how to use a hammer,

asked him for help. He never said no; as a result

he was much loved in the neighborhood! He was

always invited to private neighborhood parties

even though they couldn’t communicate with him.

— the ASL hobby

ASL as a hobby? Well, there have been many stories

in newspapers of bored hearing people, stuck at

home because of the Pandemic. They “learn” ASL

online and they love ASL because it seems so

easy. The sad thing is that when they come to

a deaf person they do not understand the ASL

that the deaf responds!

