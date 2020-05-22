2020/05/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 22, 2020

— disagreement over tech word signs

Zoom, Object-oriented programming, Back End,

Development Operations, etc. These are few of

the tech words many of us don’t understand but

engineers and programmers do. And there

is much disagreement among the interpreters

and even of the deaf high-tech people

on the appropriate signs for these words!

— Face mask vs supermarket check out cashier

There was a sign at the check out counter that

said to wait until you are asked to check out.

Who really reads that sign? Anyway a deaf shopper

started placing her stuff on the check out counter

until the casher told her to stop – saying something

behind the Face Mask. The casher wanted to wipe

clean the check out table first, and had to

gesture several times until the deaf shopper

realized what she was trying to say. Always

an embarrassing Face Mask incident every day at

every store and take out restaurants!

— deaf business success, family failure

This is always a sad story that family members

feel the deaf cannot succeed. A deaf engineer

with a MBA worked for a family-owned construction

company. His work helped make the struggling

business become profitable. Did the family

members thank him? No! Not really surprising,

but sad.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/17/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/