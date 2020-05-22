2020/05/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 22, 2020
— disagreement over tech word signs
Zoom, Object-oriented programming, Back End,
Development Operations, etc. These are few of
the tech words many of us don’t understand but
engineers and programmers do. And there
is much disagreement among the interpreters
and even of the deaf high-tech people
on the appropriate signs for these words!
— Face mask vs supermarket check out cashier
There was a sign at the check out counter that
said to wait until you are asked to check out.
Who really reads that sign? Anyway a deaf shopper
started placing her stuff on the check out counter
until the casher told her to stop – saying something
behind the Face Mask. The casher wanted to wipe
clean the check out table first, and had to
gesture several times until the deaf shopper
realized what she was trying to say. Always
an embarrassing Face Mask incident every day at
every store and take out restaurants!
— deaf business success, family failure
This is always a sad story that family members
feel the deaf cannot succeed. A deaf engineer
with a MBA worked for a family-owned construction
company. His work helped make the struggling
business become profitable. Did the family
members thank him? No! Not really surprising,
but sad.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
05/17/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/