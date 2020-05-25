2020/05/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 25, 2020

— eBay hands off during deaf seller disputes

A deaf eBay participant got into a dispute with

a buyer and asked the email contact person

for assistance. Instead of responding by email,

the contact person asked the deaf person to make

a voice call. It proved to be impossible for

the deaf seller; as a result the seller plans

to drop out of eBay.

— captions must go through five different tests

When there is a new app that has captions, then it

must be tested five times – desktop, laptop, Android,

iPhone and iPad just to make sure it works. Exhausting?

Yes, but necessary.

— interpreter praised as the fastest signer

A newspaper headline praised an interpreter

for being the fastest signer. Not sure why

is this a praise – if an interpreter signs at

a blazing speed then deaf people

may be not able to understand it!

