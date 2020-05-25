2020/05/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 25, 2020
— eBay hands off during deaf seller disputes
A deaf eBay participant got into a dispute with
a buyer and asked the email contact person
for assistance. Instead of responding by email,
the contact person asked the deaf person to make
a voice call. It proved to be impossible for
the deaf seller; as a result the seller plans
to drop out of eBay.
— captions must go through five different tests
When there is a new app that has captions, then it
must be tested five times – desktop, laptop, Android,
iPhone and iPad just to make sure it works. Exhausting?
Yes, but necessary.
— interpreter praised as the fastest signer
A newspaper headline praised an interpreter
for being the fastest signer. Not sure why
is this a praise – if an interpreter signs at
a blazing speed then deaf people
may be not able to understand it!
