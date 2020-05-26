2020/05/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 26, 2020
— a prison for the deaf
Could there be a prison, solely for deaf inmates,
which would be deaf-friendly? A hearing prisoner,
whose brother is deaf, is trying to make the
San Quentin prison (California) deaf friendly.
He has filed a lawsuit, hoping to force the
state to convert a prison wing to a deaf wing.
There are fears it is not going to happen.
— a county tells deaf people not to buy masks that hide mouths
The Kittitas County (Washington) government has told
the deaf that they should not buy these masks that hide
their mouths. It did not say if deaf people should
buy see-through masks.
— a Cuban doctor couldn’t believe a deaf girl can ride a bicycle
Cuba, not a wealthy nation, has produced many physicians
as the nation believes in free access to medical care.
Anyway one of the doctors, upon being told that a deaf
girl rides a bicycle every day, just couldn’t believe it.
He felt the deaf cannot ride bicycles!
