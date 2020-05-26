2020/05/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 26, 2020

— a prison for the deaf

Could there be a prison, solely for deaf inmates,

which would be deaf-friendly? A hearing prisoner,

whose brother is deaf, is trying to make the

San Quentin prison (California) deaf friendly.

He has filed a lawsuit, hoping to force the

state to convert a prison wing to a deaf wing.

There are fears it is not going to happen.

— a county tells deaf people not to buy masks that hide mouths

The Kittitas County (Washington) government has told

the deaf that they should not buy these masks that hide

their mouths. It did not say if deaf people should

buy see-through masks.

— a Cuban doctor couldn’t believe a deaf girl can ride a bicycle

Cuba, not a wealthy nation, has produced many physicians

as the nation believes in free access to medical care.

Anyway one of the doctors, upon being told that a deaf

girl rides a bicycle every day, just couldn’t believe it.

He felt the deaf cannot ride bicycles!

