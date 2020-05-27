2020/05/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 27, 2020

— a reason learning ASL is difficult

There is a reason learning ASL is difficult.

In a newspaper interview, an interpreter said

that if one wants to learn Spanish, he can

go to Spain, but to learn ASL there is no

all-deaf ASL-signing nation.

That interpreter is correct.

— first time together for deaf and hearing

Many hearing employers have never met a deaf

person in their lives before hiring them.

And quite a few deaf people have never had

jobs in the past before being hired.

For both of them, it is a shared experience

to work together at a work place!

— Deaf agency happy with a TV episode of late-deaf character

DeafDigest has mentioned a couple of times about the

Ben Mitchell’s late-deafness character in British’s

widely popular EastEnders TV series. It was reported

that the producers asked The National Deaf Children’s

Society for advice to make the plot more realistic.

And that the deaf agency was happy the producers

listened to them. Could this happen to one of our

American TV producers, asking a deaf agency for

advice about deaf plots? Probably yes, probably no!

