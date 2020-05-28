2020/05/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 28, 2020

— honoring our TV captions hero

Ask any deaf leader nowadays this question:

Who was Julius Barnathan?

Chances are high that no one has ever heard of

Julius Barnathan, even among deaf leaders in the

telecommunications field. He was not deaf, but

had the final say, during the late seventies,

on whether the TV programs on his ABC network

be captioned or not. It is a long story, but to

make it short, Mac Norwood, a deaf high level

administrator in federal government, was friends

with Julius Barnathan, and spent so many, many

hours trying to convince him on the importance

of TV captions. Barnathan, a top ABC engineer,

finally agreed to captions. Barnathan’s decision

forced the neutral NBC and the anti-captions

CBS to caption their programs. A story surfaced

about Barnathan yesterday at:

https://www.sportsvideo.org/2020/05/26/legends-behind-the-lens-julius-barnathan/

It is fun reading. Both Barnathan and

Norwood are deceased.

— a deaf school looking for a facemask option

No one likes the regular face mask. No one likes

the see-through mask because it sort of prevents

clear understanding of voice speech. A deaf CEO

of a deaf school is now on the search for a

better mask. He has been asking around, and

while he has not found anything satisfactory,

it still does not stop him from finding a

better solution. DeafDigest hopes the deaf

school will succeed, because the Deaf Community

will benefit greatly from it.

— more on The Congressional Deaf Caucus

DeafDigest mentioned a while ago about knowing

nothing about the Congressional Deaf Caucus.

It was learned that:

#1 – it was founded in 2013

#2 – most representatives are alumni members of Deaf Schools

#3 – original goal was to encourage members of congress to hire the deaf

#4 – Facebook likes on one posting was low

#5 – much attention was given to the ASL store at DC Starbucks

#6 – one co-chair is a Democrat, other co-chair is a Republican

Congressional Deaf Caucus helping the deaf in the long

run? Hope so, inasmuch as Democrats have always agreed

to disagree with the Republicans and vice versa.

DeafDigest thanks Howard Gorrell, who is deaf but

extremely knowledgeable on how politics work on the

Hill, for the above updates.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/24/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/