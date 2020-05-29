2020/05/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 29, 2020

— subtitled film bloopers

Subtitled movies is different from captioned

movies, yet it was reported in a newspaper

of these subtitled bloopers – such as

hoards instead of hordes and Van Dyke

instead of Van Dyck. This is strange

because subitling follows thes script

and is planned in advance, so different

from real time news!

— the facemask and the ADA

What happens if a deaf person, without a facemask,

enters Albertson supermarket, saying that ADA allows

them not to wear it (lip reading and facial expressions)?

ADA experts say Albertson has the right to refuse

them entrance – because of public safety. ADA’s title 3

says public health is more important than accomodating

a deaf person without a face mask.

— five actors, five missing senses

The Sci-Fi Adventure Film ‘Making Sense’ involves five

different actors, each with a missing sense – sight,

hearing, taste, touch and smell. The one without

hearing (deaf) is Taylor Gonzalez, who is a new

deaf actress.

