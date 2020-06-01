2020/06/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 1, 2020
— Covid-19 affects world’s best hotel
Roberto Wirth, who is deaf, owns and operates
Hotel Hassler, located in the best part of
Rome, Italy. It is considered one of the
best hotels in the world. The 9/11 tragedy
affected his hotel business in 2001, but
he survived and the hotel thrived. And
now this, Covid-19, forcing his hotel
to close up. It is being reopened but
with just four rooms and one bar (not
in hotel but across the street). Before
making hotel business his career, Wirth
attended American School for the Deaf,
Gallaudet and NTID.
— hearing instructors that teach ASL
There is a debate on who should teach ASL,
hearing instructors or deaf instructors?
The important thing is – is the teacher
a good one? There are great ASL teachers
that are hearing; there are also great
ASL teachers that are deaf.
— healthcare advertising company partners with the deaf
A deaf owned software company in New York
has partnered up with FCB Health Network
Company. This company specializes in healthcare
advertising. Will this help lead to the hiring
of deaf models to do healthcare advertising on TV?
