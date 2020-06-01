2020/06/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 1, 2020

— Covid-19 affects world’s best hotel

Roberto Wirth, who is deaf, owns and operates

Hotel Hassler, located in the best part of

Rome, Italy. It is considered one of the

best hotels in the world. The 9/11 tragedy

affected his hotel business in 2001, but

he survived and the hotel thrived. And

now this, Covid-19, forcing his hotel

to close up. It is being reopened but

with just four rooms and one bar (not

in hotel but across the street). Before

making hotel business his career, Wirth

attended American School for the Deaf,

Gallaudet and NTID.

— hearing instructors that teach ASL

There is a debate on who should teach ASL,

hearing instructors or deaf instructors?

The important thing is – is the teacher

a good one? There are great ASL teachers

that are hearing; there are also great

ASL teachers that are deaf.

— healthcare advertising company partners with the deaf

A deaf owned software company in New York

has partnered up with FCB Health Network

Company. This company specializes in healthcare

advertising. Will this help lead to the hiring

of deaf models to do healthcare advertising on TV?

