2020/06/02

— fuzzy TV sound and blurred TV subtitles

DeafDigest mentioned a couple of times that

Ben, the leading character in the British

sitcom EastEnders, has become deaf. And that

the EastEnders producers wanted to introduce

Deaf Culture to the hearing viewers. As a

result, the sitcom last night showed fuzzy

TV sound and blurred TV subtitles. Of course,

the British hearing viewers were not too

pleased about it!

— walking through the riots with the shirt written deaf

A deaf resident of Washington, DC, making it a

point during the riots last night, had his white

shirt written “Deaf” on the front. Don’t know what

the hearing protesters had to say about this

unusual white shirt.

— our LSM signers

The deaf of Mexico use LSM, which means Mexican

Sign Language, properly titled as lengua de señas

mexicana. Our French friends up north in Quebec

use LSQ (Langue des signes québécoise or Langue des

signes du Québec).

